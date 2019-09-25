The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has restated its plan to begin nationwide enforcement of the new drivers’ licence and plate numbers on Oct. 2.

FRSC Osun Sector Commander, Mr Peter Oke, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Wednesday.



Oke said the Osun command had marshal out strategies to ensure full enforcement of the law across the state.



“We have established a synergy with the state Internal Revenue Service to sensitise the public on the clampdown ahead of the Oct.2 deadline.



“Awareness campaigns are being carried out by the command to inform and educate the public on the enforcement plans,” he said.



The Sector Commander said that the portal for issuance of drivers’ licence and number plates for applicants would now be at the Motor Licensing Authority (MLA) department of the state.



“The command’s enforcement in the state has improved towards the ember months’ campaign,” he said.



He said that sensitisation programmes are ongoing both on radio and television stations across the state to further enlighten residents of the enforcement plans.



Oke who also spoke on unclaimed drivers’ licences urged applicants to locate the commission’s offices and claim their licences.



“The number of vehicle licences issued for example in August is 221 while uncollected ones are about 2,859,” he said.



Oke however, cautioned road users against road traffic offenses; adding that safety on the highway is a shared responsibility for the safety of lives and properties.(NAN)