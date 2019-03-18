PLAC tasks NASS on speedy passage of PIB, Electoral Amendment Bill

The Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, (PLAC), Clement Nwankwo, has urged the 8th National Assembly to ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill and Electoral Act amendment Bill before its tenure elapses.

Also, he urged the National Assembly to utilize the remaining two months left in office to pass the Electoral Act Amendment bill and other citizen beneficiary bills before it is dissolved in June.

The executive director gave the advice on Monday in Abuja at a media workshop on: “Assessing the effectiveness of media reportage in the 8th assembly.”

Nwankwo urged the incoming 9th National Assembly to collaborate more with the executive and ensure strict implementation of the principle of separation of powers, declaring that the 9th National Assembly must exclusively determine its leadership and should not relinquish its affairs to external forces.

The executive director said that the workshop was geared toward improving the way activities in the National Assembly were being reported.

He expressed optimism that the workshop would further equip reporters and assists them to improve on the activities on the 9th Assembly through their reports.

The workshop drew media practitioners from across media organizations in the country.