By Isaac Job, Uyo

Fishing communities in Oron and Mbo Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom state have charged the federal and state governments to beef up security in their waterways to check the spate of killings and robbery attacks on fishermen and boat drivers by sea pirates from Bayelsa and Cross River states.

Speaking to our correspondent in Oron on Tuesday, some boat owners, fishermen and crayfish traders regretted that security agents drafted to protect their waterways could not salvage the situation, even as the killings and robbery attacks have worsened.

Recounting their experiences, one of the victims, Effiong Ating recalled how he escaped death by the whiskers and charged government to beef up security on the waterways.

“The robbery attacks on our fishermen and boat drivers are alarming these days. The sea pirates waylay our boat drivers on the high seas. They kill them even after collecting their boats from them. And the boats are very expensive; the cheapest costs about N3.7 million.

“Most of us pay for the boats in instalment. And you can imagine the agony we experience when sea pirates now waylaid our boat drivers, collect the boats and even kill them.

“The situation makes me feel so sad. Even many of our people, especially the youth are withdrawing from the fishing business because of the insecurity at sea,” he bemoaned.

Village Head of Idua Assang in Oron Local Government, Chief Asuquo Offiong said he was not only aggrieved because of the untold suffering and hunger the situation has brought on his community, but sympathized with the youth who have been killed by sea pirates when the community resorted to self- help to stop the incessant attacks.

“The robbery attacks on our fishermen and boat drivers on the high sea have been going on for so many years now. We have tried our best on our own since 2013 to put a stop to this menace, but to no avail. Our youth tried to help as security agencies no longer come to our rescue, but many of them were killed by the sea pirates,” village head recounted.

He said fishing was the main occupation of the people and wondered what would sustain the community when they were discouraged from practising their occupation.

“Fishing is our main occupation and only means of survival, but my people are no longer safe as they go to the sea to fish. That is why I am appealing to both federal and state governments to come to our aid so that our waterways can be safe again for our people to do their fishing business without fear,” Chief Offiong added.