The Director-General of Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, John Ohireime Asein, has issued a warning against piracy and its need to be tackled in the country.



Asein who made this known in a meeting organized by Nigerian publishers Association and the commission in Abuja said “Piracy is a menace to the society and needs to be tackled systematically to achieve sustainable results”.

Also at the event was the Zonal Manager of University Press Plc, Innocent Agbaanu, who expressed his displeasure at Nigerian publishers that take their work outside the country to print their books due to prevailing challenges.

According to Agbaanu, “It is cheaper for us to print outside the country due to high cost of power, high cost of labor, cost of printing materials, paper itself is on the high side,”

He further requested a need for due inspection of schools in procurement of books as a means of curtailing piracy within the country.