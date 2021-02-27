Pilgrims Commission Disowns Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has debunked reports that it has appointed Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh as its ambassador of peace.

Head media and public relations of NCPC, Celestine Toruka made this known in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the statement, Tonto Dikeh paid an official courtesy visit to the executive secretary of NCPC Yakubu Pam and expressed willingness in partnering with the commission.

The Commission says it was shocked to read online media reports saying the actress is now its ambassador of peace

Dikeh broke the news of her purported appointment in an Instagram post on Friday and shared a picture of herself alongside the executive secretary of the NCPC Yakubu Pam, during her visit to his office in Abuja on Thursday.

Pam also shared photos from Dikeh’s visit on his personal Instagram page and commended the actress ‘‘for pledging her desire to support NCPC in sponsoring intending pilgrims to the Holy land.’’

He, however, did not mention that the actress had been given an appointment.

Reacting to the commission’s rebuttal of her supposed appointment, the actress maintains that she has evidence to back up her claims including videos of what transpired on the said day. She believes external forces are behind what is happening but has decided to respect the commission’s decision and take the fall.