A British journalist and media figure, Piers Morgan, who publicly shows his dislike for Meghan Duchess of Sussex and her husband, has gone on his Twitter handle to mock them, as they are being criticized for making four private jet trips in 11 days despite advising people to take action on climate change.

Shortly after criticisms began pouring in for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after photos of them boarding a private jet emerged, the Good Morning Britain presenter, who has previously criticised the royal couple’s private plane habit, took to Twitter to address the couple as “eco-earriors.”

He tweeted: “Jeez… these two ‘eco-warriors’ are something else. Beyond parody.

Piers Morgan who makes no secret his dislike for Meghan Markle has attracted controversy as a tabloid editor for his aggressive tactics in breaking stories and who later achieved international fame as a television personality.