Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi make Arsenal’s Europa League final squad

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi and Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny have been in Arsenal’s 24-man squad for the Uefa Europa League final.

The Gunners will square up against Chelsea on May 29 with the aim of ending their 24-year trophy drought on the European stage.

Victory over their Premier League rivals in Azerbaijan will also guarantee them Champions League football next season after their fifth-place finish on the domestic scene.

With 31 goals after 50 games this season, Aubameyang will be looking to stretch his dominance as the Gunners’ top scorer in Baku while Iwobi and Elneny will hope to get some playing minutes before joining their countries to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Iwobi’s Nigeria have been placed in Group B of Africa’s foremost football competition against Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar while Elneny’s Egypt, host of the tournament, are up against DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe in Group A.