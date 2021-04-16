Pierre Aubameyang suffering from Malaria after International Duty with Gabon

Since going on international duty with Gabon last month, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has announced he has been suffering from Malaria.

On his Instagram profile, he also posted photos from his hospital bed.

The Arsenal striker missed the weekend match against Sheffield United due to sickness, with many speculating that it was COVID-19, but the striker has now admitted that he has been suffering from Malaria.

“Thanks to the great doctors who diagnosed and treated the virus so quickly, I’m still feeling much better every day,” Aubameyang wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

“I haven’t felt myself in a couple of weeks, but I’ll be back stronger than ever!”

He has played two games for Arsenal since returning from international duty, against Liverpool in the Premier League on April 3 and Slavia Prague in the Europa League last week.

He didn’t play in the league win over Sheffield United on Sunday, and he won’t play in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Slavia on Thursday.