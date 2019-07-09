Our reporter

Picazo Rhap has announced his exit from YBNL. The record label is owned by Afro-pop singer, Olamide.

The young music and rap sensation singed with YBNL less than a year ago.

Picazo made the announcement through his Twitter account while thanking Olamide for the platform and opportunity.

“Thanks for the support, platform, I appreciate u endlessly, I thank you deeply. #YBNL has been a beautiful part of my journey and I hope you believe me when is say I’ll never take for granted the blessings you brought me,” he twitted.

The rapper stepped on Olamide’s label to release ‘Macaroni,’ and was also on the YBNL ‘Mafia Family’ album released in December 2018.

Olamide signed Picazo to his record label in October after spotting his freestyle video on social media.

The video of the teenage rap star, free styling to a song, “Able God” went viral in September.

In the clip, the teenager is seen giving his best rap performance in his ethnic language, and this stirred hearty reactions on social media, with many people requesting for his details.

He signed two new acts Limerick and Lyta to his label in February 2019.