Tunde Opalana, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, assured Nigerians of a conclusive reform in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, saying the ninth National Assembly will quicken the passage of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) for the benefit of all.

Speaking when he received the Chief Executive Officer of ExxonMobil Group of Companies, Paul McGrath, who led the team of executives from the company to his office, Lawan said several attempts have been made by previous assemblies, but the PIB was not passed.

He said: “We came closer in the 8th Assembly, we disaggregate the bill, we did better than previous assemblies unfortunately, we ran out of time.

We have vibrant team now, I promise Nigerians, we will start as soon as we inaugurate our committee and they will start the work on the PIB.

“This time around, we will work with every stakeholder in the industry. Whatsoever it will take to make this Bill beneficial to Nigerians and the players, we will not hesitate.

“We demand your collaboration; we will work together in the interest of the country and everyone.”

The President of the Senate also seized the occasion to call on multinational companies who operate in the Niger Delta region to as a matter of priority intensify efforts on their corporate social responsibility.

“Corporate social responsibility is one area that requires our attention. The host community that produce this oil must be taken care of. The goose that lay golden eggs must be protected,” Lawan advised.

Earlier, the CEO, ExxonMobil, Paul McGrath congratulated the President of the Senate and the leadership for the smooth take- off the ninth Senate, saying the ExxonMobil is always available to work with the parliament on the reform in the sector.

MaGrath promised the unalloyed support for Nigeria and her people, adding that “we look forward to closer working relationship with the ninth National Assembly and in particularly the Senate. We will support the reform in the industry and our commitment is intact.”