The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has performed 99 surgeries for free for residents of Nde community at Bakor Hospital in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River.

Chairman of NMA in the state, Dr Agam Ayuk, disclosed this on Saturday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the end of the free medical outreach carried out by the association.

NAN reports that the outreach was part of the activities earmarked for the celebration of the 2019 Physicians Week in the state.

Ayuk told NAN that a total of 1,300 patients were seen by the team of doctors that went for the outreach.

He said that the surgeries carried out include herniorraphies, myomectomies, lipoma excision, hydroceletomies, bladder stone removal and breast lump excision.

He added that 148 women were screened of breast and cervical cancer, 30 persons underwent abdominal scans, distribution of 244 glasses to patients after eye check, while 158 laboratory tests and screenings were also carried out.

“This outreach marks the end of the 2019 Physician’s Week in the state. The outreach was very successful.

“We saw at least 1,300 patients and we were able to carry out 99 surgeries for different ailments. For the surgical procedure, we are happy that we met our target.

“The challenge on our side was that we couldn’t have enough time to attend to all patients that came.

“We had skilled specialists, there was no procedure that was beyond us. We did our best to improve the health of those we attended to,” he said.

Ayuk commended Dr Sylvester Ebaye, the Chief Executive Officer of Bakor Hospital for donating his facility for the outreach and for also cooperating to enhance the activities of the association in the state.

He also thanked the staff of Bakor, the host community, elders and youths for their cooperation towards the success of the programme.

“We received support from Sen. Sandy Onor who is representing Cross River Central in the National Assembly and Mr Elvert Ayambem who is representing Ikom 2 in the Cross River House of Assembly; we appreciate their efforts.

“I must also commend the team of doctors that came out for this outreach, their services have added value to the health standard of the beneficiaries,” Ayuk said.

Mr James Ojong, 68, who got free glasses and drugs after eye check, commended the association for its humanitarian service in the area.

Also, Mrs Jessica Agbor, who benefited from breast cancer screening, lauded the association for choosing the area for the outreach, adding that most of them do not have money to visit hospitals.

