Physically challenged persons root for re-appointment of commissioner

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Physically challenged persons in Delta state have called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to reappoint Rev. Omatsola Williams as commissioner for women affairs.

The disabled persons under the auspices of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPED) said Rev. Williams added value to their lives during her stint in the ministry.

Chairman of the association, Obruche Omo, said that since the creation of the state, no commissioner has been able to do what the former commissioner did for persons with disabilities.

“No commissioner ever made us stakeholders in the state, but when she came on board she gave us many opportunities like others in the state.

“We are appealing to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to re-appoint her as the commissioner for women affairs because we know that Okowa has listening ears ” Obruche said.

They expressed gratitude to the governor for giving the ex-commissioner the opportunity to serve in his government and assured him of their supports at all times, irrespective of their health challenge.

“Okowa is a man of many parts, and our appeal to him is to reappoint Williams Omatsola for she took us like her real children and cared for us even when others looked down on us because of our state of health,” Obruche explained.