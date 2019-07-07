By John Ndu, Awka

Anambra State Government through the Physical Planning Board has commenced enforcement and removal of illegal structures obstructing drainage and free flow of flood water.

The first point of call was the hitherto blocked access road to Rockland Estate and other adjourning Estates where a fence constructed by a private individual, was used to obstruct government constructed water channel.

Members of the State Physical Planning Board were on the site with a caterpillar, while the concrete wall was being broken down.

The flood channel originally passed through a compound which informed the private individual’s decision and action.

It was also observed that the entire road had been submerged with flood water, and had badly damaged the ashpalted road, making it nearly impossible for motorists to make their way through.

A resident of Light of the Nation Estate in the area, Mr. Nnamdi Onyekwelu, explained that the action blocked off the major road which diverted residents to an alternative road that is gradually wearing off due to heavy traffic.

He told newsmen that residents of their estate had written several petitions to Government, and applauded Government’s decision to heed their plight.

Staff and members of the Board embarked on what they called show of force exercise round Oyi Council Area which they expressed optimism that it should serve as deterrent to those who have constructed illegal structures in any part of the area.

They made markings on non-compliant and illegal buildings.

The Executive Chairman of Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Barrister Chike Maduekwe, stressed that the move has become imperative in keeping with Governor Willie Obiano’s directive during the last Executive Council Meeting held at the Government House, Awka.

He said the exercise was unanimously approved, as they got report that some illegal structures were causing serious challenges in Awka and one other major one at Onitsha, defiant and contrary to the State’s development control laws.

He said that government is not interested in causing hardship for the citizenry but warned that government will not tolerate such impunity.



He noted that it usually costs government substantial amount of money to remove such structures and emphasised that the board will not hesitate to head to court against any offender to enforce the directive to the letter.

Barrister Mmaduekwe also said that there are reports that some developers he described as irresponsible refuse to go for approval, and that some go as far as molesting their workers, warning that government will not fail to decisively deal with such people in accordance with established law.