Photos: Yusuf Buhari returns home; Aisha thankful to Nigerians

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed her profound appreciation to Nigerians for the successful return of her son, Yusuf Buhari, from medical treatment after sustaining injury from motor-bike accident in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari, who expressed her appreciation on her twitter handle on Thursday in Abuja, said the Buhari family remained grateful to all Nigerians for their constant prayers for recovery of Yusuf Buhari.

” We thank God for the return of our son Yusuf today after his medical trip.

” On behalf of the family I wish to express our appreciation for the goodwill and prayers since the unfortunate accident.

” May God Almighty bless all and continue to guide us all aright,” she tweeted.

Yusuf arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at the early hours of Thursday.

He was accompanied by the personal physician of his mother (Aisha Buhari), his elder sister Halima Buhari and other family members.

Yusuf was received at the Presidential villa by his Parents President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha Buhari, Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Danbazau, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ohineri and other closed associate of the family.