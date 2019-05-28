Photos: Presentation of report by the Imo State Transition and Technical Committee set up by the Governor Elect, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha

The Presentation of report by the Imo State Transition and Technical Committee set up by the Governor Elect, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, today at the Conference Hall of Protea Hotels, Imo State.

The TTC led by Dr Earnest Ebi, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria was inaugurated on the 3rd of April, 2019 by the Governor Elect.

The Governor Elect commended the Earnest Ebi led Committee for accepting the responsibility to serve Ndi Imo at this material time. He urged them to remain steadfast and committed to the rebuild Imo agenda, reassuring His confidence that Imo shall rise again.

The Governor Elect attended the Presentation ceremony alongside the Deputy Governor Elect, Hon. (Engr.) Gerald Irona. The Presentation also has the presence of Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party and a member of the BOT.