President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, had a closed-door meeting with governors of the nine oil producing states.

The nine oil producing states are Rivers, Baylesa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Abia, Imo and Ondo.

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, who spoke with State House correspondents after the meeting, said a major issue discussed with the president was the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

