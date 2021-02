First Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who died on Thursday at the age of 91, has been laid to rest in his country home, Lagos.

The event had in attendance, the Lagos State Governor, Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Muslim faithful, and many other political office holders.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.