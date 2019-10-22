The 2019 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) which is happening at the University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo, Benin, promises to be full of entertainment with cultural displays, musical performances from great Nigerian artistes, with Victor Uwaifo and 2Baba leading the group. This year’s NAFEST also promises to provide skill acquisition programmes for participants.

Rivers delegates at the 2019 NAFEST.

Oyo delegates at the 2019 NAFEST.

Nasarawa delegates at the 2019 NAFEST.

Lagos delegates at the 2019 NAFEST.

Jigawa delegates at the 2019 NAFEST.

Imo delegates at the 2019 NAFEST.

Enugu delegates at the 2019 NAFEST.

