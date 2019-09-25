It was a rendezvous as Lagos State governor, Mr.Babajide Sanwo-olu met with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and other top Nigerian stakeholders at the Future Africa Forum held in the Africa Centre in New York on Monday September 23, 2019.

Also in attendance were MD/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe , President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo , Nigerian Businessman, Mr. Femi Otedola.

Photos below:

PIX 0604 L-R: MD/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, during the Future Africa Forum at the Africa Center in New York City, on Monday, September 23, 2019.

PIX 0613 L-R: Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mr. Mo Ibrahim and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, during the Future Africa Forum at the Africa Center in New York City, on Monday, September 23, 2019.

PIX 0619 L-R: Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo; Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mr. Mo Ibrahim; President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, during the Future Africa Forum at the Africa Center in New York City, on Monday, September 23, 2019.

PIX 0629 R-L: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Nigerian Businessman, Mr. Femi Otedola, during the Future Africa Forum at the Africa Center in New York City, on Monday, September 23, 2019.