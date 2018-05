Photo: Davido Signs Idowest To DMW

Davido has signed another music act, Idowest to his record label, DMW. He made the announcement last night saying Idowest has proved his worth and should now let them make money.

Posting photos from the official signing, David wrote;

“Welcome to DMW !! IDOWEST!!!!!! You have proved ur worth!!!! NOW LETS GET MONEY!! JI MASUN!! Cc @officialidowest @prince_ii ”