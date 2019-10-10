The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), on Thursday, blamed the epileptic power supply in some parts of the area on infrastructure on vandalism.

Mr John Onyi, Manager, Corporate Communication, PHEDC, said this while briefing newsmen in Uyo.

According to him, no fewer than 104 electricity transformers have been vandalised within the Uyo metropolis alone, in the last three months.

Onyi described the vandalism of electricity infrastructure as a major challenge militating against adequate power supply to the people.

He advised electricity consumers in the zone to be vigilant, and report any suspicious movement around electricity transformers to security agencies, for prompt action.

“There may be a lot of challenges in the system; people are clamouring for supply 24/7, but the question is: how many megawatts is Nigeria generating on daily basis?

“In Uyo, the state capital, we have lost, as at two days ago, 104 transformers to vandalism.

“It is not encouraging; 104 transformers lost in one state to the vandals.

“What we should be talking about now is extension in the network, not vandalism of existing infrastructure. So, it is a major challenge,” he said.

On estimated billing, Onyi said that the company was making efforts to provide customers with prepaid meters across the state, to reduce over billing.

According to him, it is the desire of the electricity distribution company to see that every customer is metered.

He said that the company had established a reconciliation mechanism to handle complaints arising from estimated billing.

The PHEDC official advised customers to turn up at the designated points and tender their complaints for amicable resolution.

“PHEDC management, in its wisdom, has equally recognised the issue arising from contentious bills. So it introduced what is called Bill Revision Camp (BRC).

“A customer’s account is reconciled to his or her satisfaction. When an account is reconciled, he or she only needs to pay the balance.

“Thereafter, we give you the map form and another form attached to it, which you will fill and make payment within 10 working days,” he explained.

