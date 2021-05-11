PhD holders now involved in petty trading, Mary Lar laments

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The wife of the first Plateau civilian Governor, Prof. Mrs. Marry Lar, has decried the retrogressive state of education in Nigeria.

Lar said the falling standard of education also accounts for the half-baked graduates chunked out every year, adding that PhD holders are gradually losing relevance resulting in engaging in petty trading, because they can no longer find jobs even in the university as lecturers.

The former first lady stated this at the weekend in Jos while interacting with Journalists on the occasion of her 86th birthday.

“Education is fast losing its relevance in Nigeria, a situation the government needs to look into for urgent attention because if nothing is done it will spell more dom in the nearest future.

“As it is today, graduates cannot find jobs and those in school are being threatened by insecurity: Schools in the country are currently being short down for fear of losing their students to kidnappers”, she said.

Lar who was a one-time Nigeria Ambassador to Netherlands also said it is difficult to explain how Nigeria found itself to this abysmal level, saying that evil has gripped the nation while the fear of God has been relegated to the background.

“I can’t just explain how we got to this level, things are terribly bad, killing pervades the land, there’s hunger, and our highways have become dens of kidnappers and other undesirable elements. We are no more our brother’s keeper”, she lamented.