PHCN Staff electrocuted while disconnecting electricity in Abule Egba, Lagos

A staff of PHCN lost his life after being electrocuted in Abule Egba area of Lagos State

The man before his untimely death went with other staff of the power company was in the area to disconnect the electricity due to non-payment of electricity bills.

An eyewitness, who confirmed the incident said, the deceased had disconnected power from a pole before being electrocuted while disconnecting another.

“He had already disconnected power from a pole before coming to the one here,”

The witness revealed that the deceased was on the pole disconnecting the electricity wires, suddenly power got restored, making the powerline to electrocute him dry