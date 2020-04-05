Pharrell Lanscilo Williams born April 5, 1973 is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. Williams and Chad Hugo formed the record production duo The Neptunes in 1994, producing hip hop and R&B music.

He is the lead vocalist of the band N*E*R*D, which he formed with Hugo and childhood friend Shay Haley. Williams also owns I Am Other, a multimedia creative collective that serves as an umbrella for all of Pharrell Williams’ endeavors, including Billionaire Boys Club.

Williams released his first solo single, “Frontin'”, in 2003 and followed it with his debut solo album, In My Mind, in 2006. His second album, Girl, was released in March 2014 and included the commercially successful single “Happy”.

As part of the Neptunes, Williams has produced numerous singles for various recording artists. Williams featured on Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” which reached the top ten in the music charts of over 32 countries, and has sold more than 9.3 million copies, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The song won Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 56th Grammy Awards.

Williams has received numerous accolades and nominations; he has won 13 Grammy Awards, including three as Producer of the Year, Non-Classical (one came as a member of The Neptunes).

He is also a two-time Academy Award nominee, receiving a 2014 Best Original Song nomination for “Happy” (which was featured in Despicable Me 2) and a 2017 Best Picture nomination as one of the producers of Hidden Figures.