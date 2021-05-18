PGF to Kaduna State Govt, NLC: Return to negotiating table

By Tom Okpe

The Progressives Governors Forum, (PGF) umbrella body of the All Progressives Congress,(APC) Governors has sued for peace between the state government and the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) asking the duo to return to negotiating table on the ongoing faceup, leading to industrial strike action in the State.

The Forum also said Nigerians are already overstretched with many challenges therefore, calling for peace.

The Governors, through its chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday said; “At this critical point of our democratic journey, there cannot be limits to engagement between all governments and citizens.

“Every step must be taken to resolve the current faceup between Kaduna State Government and NLC. We appeal to both the State Government and NLC to return to the negotiating table.”

He noted that all the challenges facing all states of the party, especially given dwindling revenue cannot be over looked therefore, “we appeal to all patriotic Nigerians, including the NLC, to demonstrate more commitment toward engaging governments at all levels to address problems as this is not the time for muscle flexing.”

Alhaji Bagudu further stressed that the PGF have been following unfolding development between Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Kaduna State Government over the issue of rightsizing Local Government employees with deep concerns.

“In particular, we want to appeal to the NLC leadership to recognise that the burden of leadership at this point is more about responding to challenges based on the honest disposition of correcting past mistakes.

“As Progressive Governors, we share the vision of Kaduna State Government of reforming all our Local Governments to make them more efficient and consequently, pivot critical development initiatives.

“At the same time, we want to appeal to Kaduna State Government under the leadership of our colleague, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to take all the necessary steps to ensure the resolution, all disagreements in the larger interest of citizens in Kaduna State.

“We are confident that both Kaduna State Government and NLC will resolve all outstanding issues and restore industrial harmony in the state.”

The NLC embarked on an industrial lockdown on Monday, 17 May 2021, causing a total standstill in the state as a result of the state government, led by Mallam Nasir El’ Rufai’s threat to downsize more than 390 staff of the state civil servànts.