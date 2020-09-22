PGF congratulates Tinubu, Okorocha on birthday anniversaries

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Tuesday congratulated two All Progressives Congress (APC) serving senators, Mrs.Oluremi Tinubu and Owelle Rochas Okorocha on the anniversary of their 60th and 58th birthdays respectively, Daily Times gathered.

The APC governors hailed the two prominent members of the party for their immense contributions to the growth of the party in their respective states.

The chairman of the Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu in a separate congratulatory statement in Abuja celebrated with Senator Tinubu, her husband and APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and her entire family on the special occasion.

The PGF acknowledged Senator Tinubu’s contributions to the nation’s democratic struggles “through her insightful inputs to the processes of party formation and party building as well as within the Senate Chamber”, adding that “she certainly represents a unifying and rallying point for all”.

Felicitating with the former governor of Imo state, Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the Progressive Governors Forum joined the other Nigerians, and people of Orlu zone of Imo State in celebrating the former Chairman of the PGF on his 58th birthday.

To Okorocha, the PGF said “we in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors as a founding member of the Forum and Chairman between November 2013 – May 2019. We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing legislation at the Senate Chamber”.

