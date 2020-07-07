Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum has commiserated with the leadership and members of the party, particularly in Sokoto state, over the death of the immediate past APC Vice National Chairman (North West), Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir.

The Progressive Governors in a condolence message signed by its chairman, His Excellency, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi State.

Gov. Bagudu said “we received with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed, the death of Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir, immediate past APC Vice National Chairman (North West).

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, the All Progressives Congress of Sokoto State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Inuwa Abdulkadir.

His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community. “We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

May Allah reward all the good work of Mallam Abdulkadir, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind”.

The governors praye that the soul of Mallam Inuwa Abdulkadir rest in peace.