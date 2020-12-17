PGF commends Buhari’s selfless service to Nigeria @78

By Tunde Opalana

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has used the occasion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 78th birthday anniversary to commended his selfless service to Nigeria, Daily Times gathered.

The chairman of the Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu in a congratulatory statement Thursday said despite the many challenges facing the nation, the President has been able to hold the country together.

The PGF called on Nigerians to cooperate with the president in his effort to solve perennial problems confronting Nigeria.

Bagudu, in the statement, said “we acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“Recognising all the difficult period we face as a nation, we are confident under your leadership, we will be able to resolve our national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the

country.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for

your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to

work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the

initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and

a source of inspiration”.

READ ALSO: FG releases list of approved NIN enrollment centres nationwide