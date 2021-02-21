PFN wants Gombe State Govt to sustain peace, justice

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A traditional stool in Gombe State might spark off crisis if the government did not act as necessary in protecting lives and property, by declaring the rightful winner of the stool haven had a smooth selection process, says a Prayer Force Network (PFN), a Jos based NGO.

The traditional seat “Mai Tangale” is due to have a new occupant, a process determined by the Kingmakers of Gombe, the National Cordinator PFN, Amb. John Pofi stated in Jos at the weekend.

Pofi said the Gombe State Government might be playing pranks in installing the duelly elected monarch due to political reasons an action that might distrupt the fragile peace in the state.

According to him: “Our attention has been drawn to the happenings in the Tangale nation of Gombe State and as peace lovers and promoters we will not fold our arms while the State boils.

“Reliable information available to us has it that the selection process for the Mai Tangale stool was smooth, successful and peaceful, a winner has emerged but the declaration of the winner is still being unnecessarily withheld for political or religious reasons.

“We want to remind the State government that injustice breeds violence as such, there is need to allow the will of the people to prevail. We are all witnesses to how suppression of the will of the people have triggered crisis in Nigeria.”

Pofi pointed out that the country is facing series of crisis in all parts and every right thinking person is expected to find a way out and not to add to the existing tension in the land, adding that in as much as they do not support or encourage violence for whatever reason, this is a clarion call on the government to tow the path of peace, justice and equity.

“The palpable tension in Tangale nation of Gombe state calls for worry that is why as a body we sincerely appeal to the government of Gombe State and all stakeholders to quickly declare the rightful winner of the Mai Tangale stool to avert impending danger that will breach the relative peace the State has been enjoying”, Pofi said.