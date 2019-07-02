Titus Akhigbe, Benin

President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, yesterday, said the body will sanction any pastor who takes undue advantage of members of his congregation.

This was contained in a press statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

The statement reads in part: “The PFN hereby warns Pentecostal pastors who feel they can live carelessly and take undue advantage of their congregants that PFN will not shield anyone who crosses the line.”

It said the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) was saddened and disturbed by the allegations of criminal conduct and serial impropriety that have been made against the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The press release noted that PFN is utterly shocked at these allegations, as the acts that have been alleged are not only criminal in nature, but antithetical to the tenets of Christianity and a violent breach of the trust that ought to exist between members of the congregation and a minister of the gospel.

The statement said the body strongly condemns “this ignoble conduct as alleged against Pastor Fatoyinbo. Our prayers, thoughts and support are with all those who have fallen victim as have been reported.”

It averred that the PFN strongly believes in the pursuit of truth and will ensure that truth is unveiled in this whole matter and appropriate sanctions served, adding that although, Pastor Fatoyinbo has, not in the past subscribed to the PFN, they recognize that he is a Pentecostal pastor.

The PFN however, called on all concerned while expressing their views over this sad issue, to be peaceful and have some respect for the Kingdom.