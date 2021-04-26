Petrol Black Marketers banned in Zamfara State

With immediate effect, the Zamfara State Government has banned the activities of fuel hawkers, also known as black marketers, in certain parts of the state until further notice.

Wanke, Magami, Dansadau, Dangulbi, Dankurmi, Bindin, Munhaye, Kizarah, Kunchin Kalgo, and their environs are all affected.

The step, according to the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, is part of the State Government’s response to the recent uptick in bandit attacks in the state.

According to the announcement, all filling stations in the affected areas have been advised not to sell petroleum products to jerry cans or other containers other than motor vehicles.

NUPENG and other petroleum product associations have been instructed to warn their members to avoid any actions that could jeopardize the government’s order.

Security services have also been instructed to ensure that the directive is followed to the letter.