Kelley Flanagan,The Bachelor star has recently fueled romance rumors with his former contestant,

Of course, it doesn’t help that the two have appeared in TikTok videos together and have been spotted hanging out in Chicago.

Even Bachelor Nation’s biggest stars, including Dustin Kendrick, Clay Harbor, Chris Randone and others, are cheering the duo on.

Since sparking romance rumors, neither Kelley or the 28-year-old pilot have addressed their relationship status,Until now.

Speaking on Nick Viall’s podcast,The Viall Files Peter opened up about everything from spending time with Kelley to how things really went down with Hannah Brown to what he wished he did differently during The Bachelor finale.

READ ALSO EU finance ministers face pressure to deliver Covid-19 crisis package



With that said, to find out what the 28-year-old pilot had to say about Kelley, Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, Brown, his mom and so much more, check out his transcript below.