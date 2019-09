One of the duos of P- Square, Peter Okoye and his wife, Lola Okoye took to Instagram to celebrate son’s birthday as he turns 11 today.

Writing on his verified Instagram page,

Dear Son,

youโ€™re our greatest blessing. May your birthday and all your tomorrows be blessed with everything good in life๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ

I am so proud of the man youโ€™re growing up to be๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿค— I love you son. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @cameronokoye10 ๐ŸŽ‚๐Ÿพ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽŠ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽŠ๐Ÿพ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽŠ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽŠ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‚๐Ÿพ

His mother, Lola Okoye was not left out as she also celebrates Cameron on Instagram:

My darling son Cameron, Happy 11th Birthday! My prince is 11! Wow. I am so proud of you my love. May the Almighty God continue to guide and protect you. May you never lack, may you continue to go from glory to glory and from strength to strength in Jesus Name. You are so gentle and kind; never let anyone take that quality away from you. You are the best big brother to your sister and an amazing son to us. I love you to the moon and beyond. I wish you Godโ€™s love, long life, good health, wisdom, unconditional love and prosperity. My one and only Mr. Intelligent. My heartbeat. We celebrate you today and everyday. (Swipe left)๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽŠ๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™โคโคโคโค๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿค—๐Ÿค—๐Ÿค—๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ‚๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿน๐Ÿฉ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘โšฝ๏ธโšฝ๏ธ๐ŸŽฎ๐ŸŽฎ๐ŸŽฎ๐ŸŽˆ๐ŸŽˆ๐ŸŽˆ #libra #myson #mylove #cameronjaydenokoye #alionasbrother #myheartbeat #birthdayboy #myfootballer #godspet #blessed #myprince #sept23rd #kindsoul #humble #cultured #myhero @cameronokoye10