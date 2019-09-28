Peter Okoye of the PSquare duo artist currently known as Mr P has denied the rumor of his statement promising to give the disqualified housemate, Tacha, N60 million.

He made this denial after negative reactions from Nigerians extended to the promises he made towards gifting Tacha the sum of 60 million after her stay in the house.

However the disqualification of tacha has got Mr p denying his initial intentions.

In a trending video, where Okoye denied making the promise, Mr P as he is now known said he never promised to give her the money, but rather, he would help her to make the money.

He, however, said that if anyone has any evidence of the moment he made the promise, he would give the person, N10 million.

When screenshots of the alleged tweets in which he made the promise were shared on Twitter, Mr P replied that the screenshots had been ‘constructed.’

Quoting the tweets, he said, “Constructed… how much did Big Brother pay me to hash tag them? Abeg make we hear word. Tacha is in good hands…my hands.”