Peter Obi: Selfish leaders to blame for Nigeria’s woes

Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, blames the country’s numerous challenges on greedy political leaders who refuse to use public funds for the common benefit.

On Sunday, Obi addressed during the Third Session of the Fifth Synod of the Ogbaru Diocese, Anglican Communion, held at St James Anglican Church, Iyiowa-Odekpe in Onitsha.

Nigeria would have been a better and safer environment for all if the authorities had invested in crucial areas of national development, such as small companies and job creation, he noted.

“You cannot have an army of the world’s poorest people and expect to go in and sleep peacefully at night ” Obi said.

“Millions of idle people in Nigeria do not know where their next meal will come from, because they are unemployed.

“We have, today, over 15 million out-of-school children roaming the streets. Each of these is a ready instrument of crisis in a nation. The political leaders have failed to do the right thing.

“That is why we have all sorts of crime and uprising in different parts of the country.”

Obi also believes the selfish desire for self-aggrandisement and lack of commitment to progress by politicians was behind some of the challenges facing the country.

To him, political leaders and elite are the major causes of the problems Nigerians face.

The former governor noted that there may be no end in sight to all the crises unless the leaders shun corruption and sincerely use public funds for the good of society.