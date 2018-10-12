Peter Obi emerges Atiku’s running mate

After much speculations, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi on Friday emerged the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku’s Abubakar.

Also, efforts to reach the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan proved abortive as he was not picking several calls made across to him.

Obi’s name has featured prominently among few names being considered for the vice President slot. Others were former Finance Minister Okonjo Iweala, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Charles Soludo and former Agriculture Minister and President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Peter Obi served two two terms as Anambra State governor from 2006 to 2014.

He is a successful businessman. The party has been secretive about its candidate for the position while Atiku’s also kept the choice to himself.