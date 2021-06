Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has disclosed that it’s in the character of women to be selfish and greedy depending on how you were indoctrinated.

Explaining further, Pete Edochie said women are naturally greedy and selfish depending on how and where they were indoctrinated even though men aren’t like that as he sights examples to back up his claims.