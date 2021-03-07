Pete Edochie clocks 74 today — Daily Times Nigeria

Pete Edochie is a household name in Nigerian cinema, with even small children knowing who he is and what he has accomplished.

You must be wrong if you don’t mention Pete Edochie while discussing the Nollywood industry because he is one of the industry’s pillars.

The living legend, who is 74 years old today, has appeared in over 400 films and has a one-of-a-kind appearance in a film that best suits him.

One of the things that people admire about him is that when he plays a villain in a movie or a disciplined father, he does so well that people wonder if he dictates his own part in a movie due to his uncommon character.

