Peru ended Brazil’s 17-game unbeaten streak since last year’s World Cup with a 1-0 victory Tuesday night after Luis Abram scored his first international goal on a header in the 85th minute.

Peru shockingly pulled out only its second win over Brazil in 21 matches after Abram slipped into the box and nodded home Yoshimar Yotun’s free kick.

Peru beat Brazil for only the fifth time in the nations’ 47 meetings. The game also was a rematch of the Copa America final, Brazil won 3-1 on July 7.

Neymar came in the 63rd minute along with Liverpool’s Fabinho, and Real Madrid’s Vinicius joined them in the 74th minute. The stars made a late push, but couldn’t level the match in front of a lively crowd of 32,287 at the venerable Coliseum in Los Angeles.