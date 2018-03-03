Personal Mastery, tools for achieving goals- Experts

At a workshop that could best be described as star studded organised by a Nigeria chapter of Neuro Linguistic Programming, Mr Rajiv Sharma, the importance of self discovery and mastery was again brought to the fore as musical artistes, Nollywood actors and motivational speakers who have distinguished themselves in their career gathered to brainstorm on the issues.

NLP Nigeria Programme Director, Mr. Sharma said the importance of personal mastery cannot be overemphasised because to achieve public victory and goals we need to achieve personal mastery.

According to him, the essence of the workshop is to assist professionals in Nigeria to discover their strength and stay focused to their goals which will help them attain success.

Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, a motivational speaker and founder of Rise Networks said the programme will help people develop their personal strength and rise above the challenges of life.

“The challenges confronting the country is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, it’s everywhere and that is why it’s not enough an excuse for this generation to fail”,she said.

She also stressed that although the educational system of Nigeria does not prepare the youths for real life challenges, there is need for self development thus, the essence of personal mastery.

The Rise Network CEO said personal mastery has to do with the nature of mind discipline and will power adding that at every stage of people’s lives, they need to learn, relearn and unlearn stressing that the day people stop learning then they start dying gradually.

“To unleash the tremendous power reserves which currently sleep within you, it is critical that you first become aware of the nature of the mind. The first step to personal mastery and successful living is to learn how to run your mind like a winner “,she said.

One of the participants, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Mrs Omolara Erogbogbo said the programme is really thought provoking and helps one to know who he/she really is, one’s capability and to know what to do at the right time, at the right place.

She said Nigeria has good educational institutions but what people lack is self mastery adding that the way people interpret education affects other people’s perception about them.

‘For instance, technical education is seen by many people as education for push overseas whereas it is for those who want to develop their skills and make use of it. If you attend any institution and you don’t make proper use of the skills you have acquired and proof yourself in the midst of others, they will look down on you”,she said.

The LASTVEB boss said the programme has developed her more in planning, setting goals and implementing them adding that her plan henceforth is to take technical education in Lagos State to the next level.

“Technical education in Lagos State should not be where it is today, students need more industrial exposure to world techniques, tools and equipment, government alone cannot do it, that is why we are calling on industries and multinationals to partner with government in this aspect”, she said.

Other speakers at the event include, music star Sound Sultan, Nollywood actrrsses Lillian Esoro and Toyin Aimakhu among others.

Sound Sultan gave 6 steps to Personal Mastery that is helping him move from one success to another. He shared his life experiences and stories.

Lilian Esoro discussed the Power of Excercise and Magic of Diet. Participants learned the healthy habits of staying fit and eating balanced food.

Toyin Abraham discussed how to become Unstoppable in life. She mentioned every time she achieved a goal, she sets another one for future. Miss Toyin Abraham looking at Oscars in future and want to take Nollywood to next level with collaboration with other like minded people.

Another highlight of the Personal Mastery with NLP seminar was yoga that made everyone so relaxed and calm.