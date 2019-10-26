Pep Guardiola has finally admitted his Manchester City squad is not deep enough to cope with the gruelling winter fixture schedule.

Rodri and Aleks Zinchenko are the latest to be ruled out with injury, joining long-term absentees Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane. As well as those four, a further seven players have missed at least one game in the season with various problems and Sergio Aguero has played with a problem.

Given the Blues do not have the largest of squads, the number of injuries have been keenly felt and have left Guardiola concerned for upcoming games. The club have already made their fury over the Christmas fixture list public, and a deep run in the league cup plus the arrival of the FA Cup will make it four competitions that City are involved with from the New Year.

“When I’m thinking after the international break – November, December, January, February – I’m a little bit concerned because in a few positions we don’t have enough players,” said Guardiola.

“I would prefer all the players had no injuries but I have to[come up with solutions]. I said when Laporte happened that it is what it is. We can’t start complaining, ‘oh what bad luck’.