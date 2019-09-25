Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has defended Bernardo Silva after the Portuguese midfielder was accused of racism.

The player posted a photo on Twitter believed to be City teammate Benjamin Mendy as a child, with the caption: “Guess who?” and an image of the mascot for Spanish chocolate brand Conguitos.

The image posted was criticized for its racist connotations.Bernardo, who has been heavily criticized on social media, later deleted the tweet and posted another saying:

“Can’t even joke with a friend these days … You guys …”Mendy replied to the tweet with a series of laughing emojis and clapping hands, with the caption: “1-0 for you will see.”

“I don’t know what is going to happen but they should put the focus on other issues. Bernardo is one of the most lovely people I have ever met in my life,” Guardiola told reporters Tuesday following his side’s 3-0 win over Preston in the English League Cup.