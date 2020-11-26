People who knew me would speak in my defense – Gowon

General Yakubu Gowon former military Head of State has report that the claims levelled against him by Tom Tugendhat a United Kingdom parliament member that he stole half of Nigeria’s money stocked in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Daily Times report.

On Tuesday, a vote for the UK’s government to sanction some Nigerian government officials who were involved in brutalizing EndSARS protesters passed by British MPs.

Mr Tugendhat claimed that bribery and corruption were the causes of Nigeria’s underdevelopment. Using Gen. Gowon as an example of how he stole more than half of Nigerians money stocked in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during his regime as “mere rubbish, a fallacy”.Gen. Gowon ruled Nigeria from 1966 to 1975 before his government was overthrown while he was away from Nigeria.

General Gowon, who told the BBC News Pidgin that he served Nigeria with utmost fear of God adding that his legacies were visible to everyone.

“What the MP said was just mere ridicule and I don’t know as to where he cooked up such statement. I served Nigeria as much as I could and my achievements during those years are available to everyone,”

“I don’t want to talk over the matter since those who know me very well say that the MP’s statement is nothing but a mere fallacy,” he added.

General Gowon promised not to engage in any form of argument over the matter as people who knew him would speak in his defense.