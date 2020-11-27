People using 3 cars in trouble as we pastors are trekking – Cleric

Goodheart Val Aloysius Nigerian pastor has caused quite a commotion on social media after saying people using three cars are in trouble as their pastors are trekking. He made this statement on his Facebook page. Daily Times gather

He wrote: “Oga you have 3 cars and your pastor is trekking without a car and you are very comfortable. Don’t worry, your days are numbered.”

Nigerians took to the comment section of the post to share their thought about the warning. Many were of the opinion that the cleric was only trying to swindle his church members and they advised him to find a legitimate job.

David Ochiama wrote: “I can literally scent poverty mentality all over this post, so you and your pastors problem in life is to drive car?….. sorry for your head.”

Kaycee Saint commented: “Touch not my anointing and do my prophet no harm no reach for this one.. Oga if Na to drive car you call yourself, you better denounce it.. go carry laptop, yahoo still de pay. Onye oshi.. no be God called you. Disguise online beggar.”

Gloria Eleni reacted: “You’re speaking in the flesh… Work hard and stop waiting on your members to buy you car. even Jesus was a carpenter for a living. “Stop looking for your members belongings .that’s pure jealousy and envy.