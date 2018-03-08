People should stop taking laws into their hands, Bindow warns

During a swearing-in ceremony of Bello Buba Sugu as a permanent secretary, Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow warn that people should be More God fearing and stop taking laws into their hands.

He stressed that all people are one and God created us to be equal and live together as one despite our religious, cultural and political believe.

According to him all things of life are temporary and We will all go back to God and give account of our stewardship here on earth.

He reminded the newly sworn-in Permanent secretary of the consequences of the oath of office he took by using the Qur’an to work faithfully to the Government of the state.

”I’m reminding you of the consequences when you are in the grave. Be loyal to God and the norms of civil servants.