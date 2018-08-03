People with disabilities want govt, philanthropists to build public toilets

The Chairman of people with disabilities in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Mr Yohanna Mbula, has urged government and philanthropists to build toilets for disabled persons in public facilities.

He made the call‎ in an interview with news men in Dass Local Government Area.

He said “we are calling on government at all levels and philanthropists to build toilets for disabled persons in public facilities such as markets, schools, Churches, Mosques, institutions and auto parks.”

According to him, toilets for people with disability must be big enough to allow them to manoeuvre in it without difficulty.

“There must be ample space to move around in the wheelchair within the facility,” he said.