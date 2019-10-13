A group of retirees under the aegis of Group of 1999/2000 Retired Secretaries to the State Government (SSG), Heads of Service (HOS) and Permanent Secretaries in Edo State have hailed the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on the harmonisation of their pension benefits and regular payment of pension entitlements.

In a commendation letter by Barr. C.I Okosun and Chief F.A Odion, addressed to Edo State Governor, they said those affected by the development include retired Secretaries to the State Government/Heads of Service/Permanent Secretaries/Auditor-Generals (State and Local Government) between 1999 to 2000.

They said, “We write for and behalf of some retired secretaries to the State Government/Heads of Service/Permanent Secretaries/Auditor-Generals (State and Local Government). You may recall that on 17th January 2017, we wrote a letter of appeal for the harmonisation of our pension. We are therefore pleased to inform you, Sir, that on 24th of September 2019, we received the alert for our harmonised pension.”

They also praised Governor Obaseki on his administration’s pension reforms, noting, “We observed that since your assumption of office you have treated pensioners with great respect by undertaking to batch all those who had not been paid their retirement entitlements. You did not embark on selective payment of only those you know.”

On the regular and timely monthly payment of pension entitlements, they noted “Secondly, you usually pay pensioners at the end of the month before the regular full-time workers. Thirdly, you took deliberate steps to wipe away sorrows from the faces of retired judges and Permanent Secretaries.”

“Your Excellency, in spite of financial constraints facing the State Government, you ensured that in accordance with the books of Proverbs you do not withhold good from those to whom it is due (within the law) when it is in your power to do it.”

“We are living testimonies of such gesture. These are the problems that you inherited from previous administrations but rather than sweeping them aside, you took bold steps to ameliorate the pains of the elderly.”

The pensioners, who prayed for the success of the Governor Obaseki-led government, said, “It is our sincere prayer that you will succeed as the Executive Governor of the State and no weapon fashioned against you shall prosper because you are a compassionate person. The Almighty God will continue to bless and protect you and you will richly be rewarded for your selfless work in the state.”