Oil and gas workers have identified obsolete refineries and pricing uncertainties as some of the areas that the new Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, must tackle.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, asserting that Kyari must also tackle pipeline vandalism.

PENGASSAN General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, who signed the statement, noted that the Kyari’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari which takes effect from July 8 is based on his wealth of experience in the oil and gas industry and well deserved.

He however, said that Kyari must endeavour to solve the challenges of pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, inadequate infrastructure, pricing uncertainties, obsolete refineries and fuel subsidy issues.

“The resting of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is also among issues the Nigerian masses expect the new NNPC board to champion in order to further bolster the economy,” he said.



The union scribe said that Kyari, a geologist until his appointment was group general manager, crude oil marketing division of the NNPC, maintaining that “he also doubled, since May 13, 2018, as Nigeria’s representative to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“We welcome his appointment. Kyari as a quintessential crude oil marketer with prerequisite certification and outfield pedigree in petroleum economics, and crude oil and gas trading, coupled with his knowledge, wisdom, steadfastness, and purposefulness to the corporation, the oil and gas industry and the nation as a whole, is being rewarded by the new appointment.”

He added that the appointment came as a testament to hard work, the association having watched the steady and impactful progress made by the new chief executive over the years.

“It is on this premise that PENGASSAN believes that Kyari’s testament to exemplary record and exceptional performance over the years in different strategic roles will be of immense benefit to the corporation, industry and the nation’s economy,” he said.