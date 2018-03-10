PENGASSAN to promote gender equality in oil, gas sector

PENGASSAN will continue to reiterate our commitment to the adoption and implementation of policies that promote gender equality in the oil and gas industry, our union and Nigeria as a whole. To this end, we will continue to support programmes that improve not only our members’ welfare, but also ensure more protective measures for our women folk in the industry.

This is the message on International Women’s Day by the (PENGASSAN) President, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, was, “Press for Progress”, which , according to him, is apt and timely, as there is need to further enhance commitment on gender equality and protect the female gender.

On our side, he said, “Let me express worry at the high level of violence against the vulnerable, particularly women and children, at home and schools.

“The recent abductions of the 110 girls from the Government Girls College, Dapchi, Yobe State; and the two midwives at Rann, Borno State are clear indications that protection should be built around our women”.

While calling for the rescue of all abducted people, we also call for high level protection in all our schools, especially girls’ schools”, he said.

“Furthermore, we advocate for the adequate implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015 in the country.

“We therefore reiterate our commitment to the ILO Convention on Gender Based Violence to ensure dignity for our women in the oil and gas industry”, the president added.

He said, “We will continue to encourage them to participate more in the Association’s activities. Let us all adopt that when women come together with a collective intention, magic happens and our country will rise to the height of glory”.