PENGASSAN President Comrade Johnson is dead

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has announced the untimely death of their President, Comrade Francis Johnson, who passed on this morning May 31.



According to a release signed by the Secretary General of PENGASSAN, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, the late labour leader until his passing on was a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and was on his final lap of his eventful and transformational six years tenure as President PENGASSAN, having been elected to that position in June 2014 and re-elected in 2017.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), Central Working Committee (CWC), members and staff of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), we announce the untimely and painful death of Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, President PENGASSAN in the early hours of Friday 31st May 2019 at National Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

“Comrade Johnson will be remembered by his comrades, co-workers, family and friends for being thoughtful, humorous, compassionate and transparent as he touched the lives of so many and was the very embodiment of strength, patience, and perseverance.

“These attributes propelled him to develop a deep connection with nature, zest for life and the total transformation of PENGASSAN National Secretariat and initiating the e-library and Events Resources Centres in all of our Zonal offices.

Whil describing the the late President has someone who was always joyous, he noted that his giving spirit will forever be ingrained in the memories of those that came in contact with him while alive.

Furthermore, he said that the “burial rites will be communicated to the general public as soon as we receive information from the family.”